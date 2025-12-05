Orleans woman arrested on Trafficking and Drug Distribution Charges

ORLEANS – From Orleans Police: On Thursday, December 4, 2025 a search warrant was executed at a residence in Orleans stemming from an investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department, Orleans Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod resident office, and the Harwich Police Department. As a result, Julia Lee (57) of Orleans was arrested on Trafficking and Drug Distribution Charges. Following Lee’s arrest and execution of the search warrant, Lee was charged with Trafficking more than 10 grams of Fentanyl, Possession with intent to Distribute Class B (Methamphetamines), Possession with intent to Distribute Class B (Cocaine), and other Possession of Class B and Class C substances. Other items seized as a result of the search warrant were digital scales and U.S Currency.

Lee was later released on personal recognizance and arraigned at the Orleans District Court on Friday, December 5 .

he Orleans Police Department recognizes the essential contributions of our surrounding agencies for their collaboration and dedicated partnership in combating drug distribution within our communities.