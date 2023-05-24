You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Osterville Urgent Care Site Re-Opens Wednesday

Osterville Urgent Care Site Re-Opens Wednesday

May 24, 2023

OSTERVILLE – Cape Cod Healthcare’s seasonal urgent care center in Osterville will re-open on Wednesday, May 24.

Minor illnesses and injuries can be treated at the site, located along Main Street, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Services included at the center include walk-in rapid coronavirus testing and X-ray screenings.

No referrals or appointments are required for the Osterville urgent care site.

To learn more, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

