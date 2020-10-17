Osterville Village Library Offers Help For Remote Learners

BARNSTABLE – The Osterville Village Library has announced that a number of its databases are available for access by students of all ages to help families and educators during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Gale in Context” online series features separate databases for elementary, middle and high school curricula.

The library said that elementary school children can explore knowledge through photos, videos and graphics on subjects ranging from astronauts to dinosaurs, while middle school students can learn to better navigate online searches to ensure they can recognize reliable content.

High school students can access biographies, essays and other tools needed to find reliable sources for any projects or papers.

The databases are available from the Osterville Village Library or from home with a Cape Libraries Automated Materials Sharing (CLAMS) card issued by the library.

The library is also offering a number of online courses for adults through the “Gale Udemy” database, which includes free courses on Microsoft Word and Excel alongside other marketable job skills.

More information on the databases as well as links to them can be found at the Osterville Village Library website.