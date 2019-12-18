Our Lady of the Cape Holding Annual Christmas Day Dinner

BREWSTER – Our Lady of the Cape Parish will be holding their Christmas dinner on December 25.

Now in its fourth decade, the event helps hundreds of community members every year.

Reservations are being taken by the parish’s planning committee for those who will eat at the church or have a turkey dinner delivered to their home. Volunteers will also be available to drive people from their homes to the church and back.

Live music will be offered at the parish, along with photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Food options include turkey, mashed potatoes, and pie.

Doors open on Christmas Day at noon at the Parish Center on Stony Brook Road.

Reservations are required to have a seat saved, meal delivered, or transportation arranged. All reservations should be made no later than December 20 at 3 p.m.

To make a reservation, call Reservations Chairman Dave Danish at 508-367-2986 or email OurLadyChristmasDinner@gmail.com.