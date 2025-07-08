You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Outdoor movie series returns to Mashpee Village Green

Outdoor movie series returns to Mashpee Village Green

July 8, 2025

MASHPEE – Mashpee’s popular outdoor summer movie series has returned to Mashpee Commons for Summer 2025, presenting family-friendly films every Thursday at dusk until August 21. 

Screenings will be held at the Village Green at 4 Jobs Fishing Road, across from the Public Library. 

Upcoming screenings include Footloose this week on July 10 at 8:30 pm, The Goonies on July 24 at 8:15 pm, and Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl on August 14 at 7:45 pm. 

Nearby Naukabout Brewing, located across the street, is hosting a “Garden Party” each week alongside the screenings, offering food and libations for moviegoers. 

Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and blankets. 

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


