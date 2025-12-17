Outer Cape Health Services urges residents to protect their mental health during the holiday season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HARWICH PORT – Outer Cape Heath Services is urging the public to protect and preserve their behavioral and mental health during the holidays.

According to the nonprofit, the holidays can bring about significant stress due to financial, familial, and social concerns, as well as shortened winter days, increasing the risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and more.

As such, Outer Cape Health Services is reminding residents and visitors that behavioral and substance abuse services are available at all of its locations in Wellfleet, Provincetown, and Harwich Port, including in-person therapy, addiction treatment, and access to medications.

“Being proactive about mental health and substance use during the pre-holiday period can help residents manage stress and maintain healthy coping strategies,” said Brianne Smith, Director of Behavioral Health at Outer Cape Health Services.

“Our services give people concrete tools and access to care, so they can navigate the season’s pressures without letting stress or substance use take hold.”

Appointments can be made by self-referral, with telehealth options available.

To learn more, dial 508-905-2892 or click here.