Bourne, Wareham Families Receive Head Start Funding

September 8, 2020

WAREHAM – The South Shore Community Action Council has received a grant totaling $1.18 million to use for their Head Start and Early Head Start programs within Bourne and Wareham.

The money, granted by the Administration for Children and Families Office of Head Start, will be utilized to aid infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their families with free early care and education.

Specifically, the SSCAC will be opening a new center for early education in Wareham for dozens of kids annually.

