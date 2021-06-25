Over $3 Billion to be Dispersed Statewide for Pandemic Aid

HYANNIS – More than $3 billion in direct federal aid is being awarded to the state to be distributed to local governing bodies.

An interactive tool released by the state will show where certain amounts of the money are going throughout the Commonwealth.

The tool gives information on the distribution process, the usage of the funds, and funding allocations.

The funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The $3.4 billion is a portion of the $8.7 billion awarded to Massachusetts through the funds.

The emergency funding is available to every city and town throughout the state.

Stabilizing the economy and making up for lost revenue are a couple of the purposes that the money will serve.

Of the $5.3 billion that was awarded directly to the state, $2.8 billion has been allotted for urgent priorities by Governor Baker.

The priorities include assisting the communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.