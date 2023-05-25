Mass Department of Transportation Gets Reimbursement for Covid Precaution Costs

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is being awarded over $4 million dollars as reimbursement for costs incurred due to disinfecting facilities for their continued operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be the organization that is sending the money to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

This Public Assistance grant money will be reimbursing 25 locations for providing electrostatic sprayers for facility disinfection between the months of March 2020 and December 2021.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation,” Ehrlich said.

Over $1.7 billion dollars in Public Assistance grants have been provided by FEMA to Massachusetts for reimbursement of pandemic-related expenses.

For more information about FEMA’s Public Assistance program visit their website.

