State Awarded Over $40 Million in COVID Relief

HYANNIS – Massachusetts has received over $40 million in COVID-19 Emergency Response money from the federal government.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been working collaboratively with the Operational Services Division to provide emergency relief and materials to agencies, municipalities and non-profits throughout the state.

The funding comes to the state through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program which helps states in times of crisis.

Federal assistance has been crucial for the safety and recovery of states throughout the pandemic.

Massachusetts has received over $2 billion from FEMA throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMA helps to manage the emergency funding and materials for the municipalities of the state to ensure the money is used properly and productively.

MEMA and the Department of Public Health allocate equipment based on an order request system.