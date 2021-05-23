You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Awarded Over $40 Million in COVID Relief

State Awarded Over $40 Million in COVID Relief

May 23, 2021

 

HYANNIS – Massachusetts has received over $40 million in COVID-19 Emergency Response money from the federal government.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been working collaboratively with the Operational Services Division to provide emergency relief and materials to agencies, municipalities and non-profits throughout the state.

The funding comes to the state through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program which helps states in times of crisis.

Federal assistance has been crucial for the safety and recovery of states throughout the pandemic.

Massachusetts has received over $2 billion from FEMA throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMA helps to manage the emergency funding and materials for the municipalities of the state to ensure the money is used properly and productively.

MEMA and the Department of Public Health allocate equipment based on an order request system.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 