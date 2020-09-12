Falmouth Fund Distributes Grants to Local Nonprofits

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation has distributed $42,500 to five local nonprofit organizations.

These organizations address basic human needs, including food, healthcare, and housing for diverse, vulnerable populations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the foundation.

“We are most grateful to our generous donors who have supported The Falmouth Fund’s new fundraising initiative to respond to the pandemic,” said Sharon Nunes, Chair of The Falmouth Fund.

According to Nunes, the first grant the Fund made was for $10,000 in April to the Falmouth Service Center to support increases in demand for their food and financial assistance programs.

The grant amounts and the organizations they went to include $5,000 to Belonging To Each Other, $7,500 for the Community Health Center of Cape Cod, $7,500 for Falmouth Public Schools, $7,500 for Falmouth Service Center, and $5,000 to WellStrong.