You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Association Awards Over $500,000 in Scholarships

Cape Cod Association Awards Over $500,000 in Scholarships

July 6, 2022

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A total of $552,000 in scholarships has been awarded to 309 students on the Cape and Islands by the Cape Cod Association.

Students born and residing in the local area were eligible to apply for the scholarships. Seniors graduating high school and college recipients can apply the awards to tuition at undergraduate colleges and technical schools.

The Cape Cod Association is a supporting organization of the Cape Cod Foundation. The two groups have recently provided nearly $1.5 million in scholarships combined.

To learn more, visit the Cape Cod Association’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team.


