Overnight Bridge Work Impacts Route 149 in Barnstable

September 21, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said that detours will be in place on Route 149 due to roadwork Thursday night in Barnstable. 

The bridge requires barrier replacements, which will require traffic in both directions to be closed from 8 pm Thursday through 5:30 am Friday. 

Officials urge drivers to reduce speeds and use caution while in the area.

The full detour directions for both northbound and southbound traffic are outlined below by Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials in a statement:

Detour for Route 149 northbound traffic

  • Take the second exit on roundabout to Service Road east.
  • Follow Service Road to the intersection of Oak Street.
  • Turn left onto Oak Street, follow to the end, and turn left onto Iyannough Road.
  • At stop sign, turn left onto Main Street follow to Parker Road, turn left onto Parker Road.
  • Follow Parker Road, take slight right turn onto Church Street.
  • Follow Church Street to the end, turn left onto Meeting House Way straight to bridge.

Detour for Route 149 southbound traffic

  • From Meeting House Way, turn left onto Church Street.
  • Take slight left onto Parker Road, and follow Parker Road to Main Street.
  • Turn right onto Main Street, follow Main Street to the intersection of Main Street and Iyannough Road.
  • Turn right on to Iyannough Road, then take next right onto Oak Street.
  • Follow Oak Street to the intersection of Oak Street and Service Road.
  • Turn right onto Service Road, follow Service Road to the roundabout at Route 149.   
