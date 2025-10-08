You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Overnight Work on Route 28 begins Wednesday night

Overnight Work on Route 28 begins Wednesday night

October 8, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Beginning Wednesday night, the Town of Barnstable’s contractor, C.C. Construction, Inc., will begin sewer construction along Route 28 as part of the Centerville Village Sewer Expansion Project – North Phase.

All activity will occur overnight, during the hours of 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM.

During the first phase of work, travel on Route 28 will remain open with lane alterations.  

Businesses will remain open during their normal operating hours.

Residents can look at the map of what properties are part of which phase here

