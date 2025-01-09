You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Owner Of Former Cape Cod Drug Rehab Center Sentenced To Prison For Fraud

Owner Of Former Cape Cod Drug Rehab Center Sentenced To Prison For Fraud

January 9, 2025

BOSTON – The owner of a defunct chain of addiction treatment centers, including one on Cape Cod, is being sentenced to over eight years in federal prison for defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurers out of millions of dollars.

The Department of Justice says Michael Brier, whose company was Recovery Connections Centers of America, pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy after admitting they short-changed patients.

The DOJ says they did so by failing to provide required counseling sessions and treatment that were an important part of patient care.

In many cases, the Recovery Centers allegedly billed for 45-minute counseling sessions while conducting sessions that were much shorter times.

Recovery Connections Centers had locations in Hyannis and Plymouth.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 