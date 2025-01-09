Owner Of Former Cape Cod Drug Rehab Center Sentenced To Prison For Fraud

BOSTON – The owner of a defunct chain of addiction treatment centers, including one on Cape Cod, is being sentenced to over eight years in federal prison for defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurers out of millions of dollars.

The Department of Justice says Michael Brier, whose company was Recovery Connections Centers of America, pleaded guilty to health care fraud conspiracy after admitting they short-changed patients.

The DOJ says they did so by failing to provide required counseling sessions and treatment that were an important part of patient care.

In many cases, the Recovery Centers allegedly billed for 45-minute counseling sessions while conducting sessions that were much shorter times.

Recovery Connections Centers had locations in Hyannis and Plymouth.