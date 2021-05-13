You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Owner of Nantucket Painting Company Gets 2 Years for Tax Evasion

Owner of Nantucket Painting Company Gets 2 Years for Tax Evasion

May 13, 2021

Courtesy of the IRS

BOSTON (AP) – The owner of a Nantucket-based commercial and residential painting business has been sentenced to two years in prison for cheating the IRS out of more than $2 million in tax payments.

Federal prosecutors say Durvan C. Lewis was also sentenced in federal court in Boston on Tuesday to two years of probation, fined $10,000 and ordered to pay full restitution.

He pleaded guilty in February to charges including tax evasion.

Lewis, the owner of DCL Painting, allegedly diverted more than $1.5 million of the company’s gross receipts to his personal bank account and paid his workers more than $5 million in cash under the table.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 