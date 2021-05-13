Owner of Nantucket Painting Company Gets 2 Years for Tax Evasion

BOSTON (AP) – The owner of a Nantucket-based commercial and residential painting business has been sentenced to two years in prison for cheating the IRS out of more than $2 million in tax payments.

Federal prosecutors say Durvan C. Lewis was also sentenced in federal court in Boston on Tuesday to two years of probation, fined $10,000 and ordered to pay full restitution.

He pleaded guilty in February to charges including tax evasion.

Lewis, the owner of DCL Painting, allegedly diverted more than $1.5 million of the company’s gross receipts to his personal bank account and paid his workers more than $5 million in cash under the table.

From The Associated Press