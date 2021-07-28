Pan-Mass Challenge to Feature Finish Lines in Bourne and Provincetown

BOURNE – The Pan-Mass Challenge this year will have routes ending in Bourne and Provincetown.

The two-day event has set a fundraising goal of $52 million this year to go towards the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Thousands of cyclists from around the state are set to gather to complete the challenge.

The Pan-Mass Challenge provides riders with snacks and fundraising tools, and can be participated in at any level from beginner to experienced cyclists.

Transportation and medical assistance will also be provided to riders.

Participants can choose routes that range from 25 to 211 miles, and whether they are involved for just one day or the whole weekend.

One hundred percent of every rider-raised dollar during the event goes directly to Dana-Farber for cancer research and treatment.

The finish line on Saturday, August 7 will be located in Bourne, and on Sunday, August 8, many riders will be finishing in Provincetown.

Registrants are committed to raising at least their fundraising minimum, and have until October 1 to complete it if necessary.