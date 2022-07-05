You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pandemic EBT Benefit Funding in Mass. Extended Through Summer

Pandemic EBT Benefit Funding in Mass. Extended Through Summer

July 5, 2022

BOSTON – More money has been provided for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits in Massachusetts.

State officials announced that the program, which was created to offer more food security for children across the state who weren’t able to attend school or childcare due to COVID-19, will be funded through the summer.

The latest round of funding offers $200 million for P-EBT, which is slated to provide food for over 500,000 kids.

Eligible children will be given close to $400 for food assistance this summer.

To learn more, visit the P-EBT website by clicking here.

