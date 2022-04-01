Pandemic EBT Benefits Will Continue Through School Year

HYANNIS – The state has received federal approval to continue a program that promotes food security for families with school-age children.

State officials have reported that Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits will be granted through the 2021 – 2022 school year.

P-EBT benefits help cover the cost of meals for students who miss school days because of COVID-19 and then do not receive free or reduced-price school meals on those days when they are absent.

According to the Department of Transitional Assistance’s estimates, the continuance of the P-EBT benefits will lead to $22 million in federal assistance for families of more than 475,000 school-age children in the state. P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase healthy, local, and culturally appropriate food.

The state launched its P-EBT program in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for more information on the P-EBT program.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter