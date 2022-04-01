You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pandemic EBT Benefits Will Continue Through School Year

Pandemic EBT Benefits Will Continue Through School Year

April 1, 2022

HYANNIS – The state has received federal approval to continue a program that promotes food security for families with school-age children.

State officials have reported that Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits will be granted through the 2021 – 2022 school year.

P-EBT benefits help cover the cost of meals for students who miss school days because of COVID-19 and then do not receive free or reduced-price school meals on those days when they are absent.

According to the Department of Transitional Assistance’s estimates, the continuance of the P-EBT benefits will lead to $22 million in federal assistance for families of more than 475,000 school-age children in the state. P-EBT benefits can be used to purchase healthy, local, and culturally appropriate food.

The state launched its P-EBT program in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for more information on the P-EBT program.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 