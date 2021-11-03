You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Part of Rt. 6 in Orleans Temporarily Closed

November 3, 2021

ORLEANS – Officials have announced that a portion of Route 6 in Orleans will be closed on Wednesday, November 3.

The closure will stretch between the Orleans Rotary and Exit 89, the former Exit 12. Work is slated to be done by 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Traffic heading east will be detoured starting at Exit 89. From there, drivers will be directed right onto Route 6a up to the Orleans Rotary. Traffic going west starting at the rotary will be directed onto Route 6A up to the on-ramp for westbound traffic.

