Patients First Act Passes in State Senate

June 28, 2020

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Senate recently approved An Act Putting Patients First by a unanimous vote.

The bill looks to provide Massachusetts residents with increased access to health care resources.

Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran vouched for an added amendment that called to require the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission to provide reports on essential service closures and their impacts. The amendment passed with no opposition.

The House of Representatives will now be presented with the bill.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


