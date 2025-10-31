Paving work to begin Monday on Ocean Street

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Paving work is set to begin on Monday, November 3, 2025, on a portion of Ocean Street, Hyannis, from its intersection with Gosnold Street to the eastern end of Hawes Avenue.

The work is part of the Ocean Street and Gosnold Street Improvement Project to improve safe crossing in the area.

During this time, workers will also update the water main and create a new entrance to Kalmus Beach.

Traffic will go down to an alternating single lane while contractors are performing construction duties from 7 am to 3:30 pm, weather permitting.

Residential, business and emergency access will be maintained, with traffic control onsite to assist motorists and aid traffic flow.

Residents and commuters are asked to drive slowly, use caution, and heed traffic monitors while traversing the construction zone.

Work is expected to conclude in one day.