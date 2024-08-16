Paving Work To Begin On Phinney’s Lane On Monday

HYANNIS – Beginning on Monday, August 19, 2024 contractors in Barnstable will be performing paving work on Phinney’s Lane, with daily closures from Strawberry Hill Road to Wequaquet Lane from 8 am to 4 pm over the course of the week.

Local resident and emergency access will remain available on this stretch of road during this period, with traffic control monitors onsite to assist traffic flow.

Local commuters are asked to use caution while traversing the area, to heed posted signage and traffic control, and to consider alternate routes if possible to avoid excess congestion.