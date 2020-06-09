Peaceful Procession Honoring George Floyd to be Held Tuesday Night

SOUTH DENNIS – Lower Cape Indivisible and the Cape Cod branch of the NAACP will be holding a peaceful procession this evening to honor the life of George Floyd and to stand with black Americans as they seek racial justice.

Demonstrators will begin the procession at the Nathaniel Wixon School at 5 p.m. From there, the line of cars will travel on Route 6 before getting off at exit 6.

The processional will then make its way to Cape Cod Community College and loop around the campus, before finally making its way back to South Dennis.

Participants are asked to affix a black ribbon or cloth to the driver’s side of vehicles, along with a sign.

