Peaceful protest in Mashpee calls for justice in George Floyd death

June 4, 2020

Peaceful Mashpee Protest

MASPHEE – Chants of “Black Lives Matter” and the sound of car horns blaring in support filled the air surrounding the Mashpee rotary for several hours Wednesday evening as a local protest called for justice and honored the memory of George Floyd.
 
While making an effort to socially distance by spreading from the center of Mashpee rotary to the nearby lawn at Picnic Box and the Mashpee Mobil, nearly 100 protestors sent their message loud and clear without the disruption of traffic or any show of violence.
 
Most wore face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak and held signs reading “No Justice, No Peace” and “I can’t breathe.”
 
Over the past several days, protests and vigils across the country have honored the memory and called for action after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. Unlike Wednesday’s protest in Mashpee, some around the country have been become violent.
 
Second-degree murder charges were issued against Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck ultimately leading to his death.
 
By EMMALYN REID, Cape Wide News
