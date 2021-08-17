Pelham House Resort Seeing Successful Summer After Remodel

DENNIS PORT – Despite ongoing economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port is seeing major dividends after two years of remodeling and rebranding the popular hotel along the Sea Street Beach.

The resort finished its construction just prior to the start of summer.

“Over a two year span, we redid our whole hotel, inside and out, and [our] pool area, as well as a new wedding venue and rooftop bar restaurant,” said Managing Partner John McCarthy.

Even with ongoing construction, McCarthy decided to stay open all winter, which was not in the original plans.

The decision to stay open paid off, and the resort was full every weekend throughout the winter months.

As the weather started to warm up in the spring, the Pelham House began to fill more up during weekdays, setting the tone for a successful and busy summer season.

“Now that we’ve hit our on-season, the craving to get to the Cape for the drive market travel—plus with the excitement of our new brand and everything that we’ve done— has been just so exciting,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy has been a part of the Pelham House Resort for 23 years, beginning when his father bought the property in 1997. McCarthy’s father passed away before the transformation of the resort took place.

“It’s been a pretty remarkable opportunity for me to get to live out my dad’s legacy and dream in this new vision of the Pelham,” said McCarthy.

With COVID-19 still an issue, McCarthy is aware of the potential impact on the hospitality industry as a whole, including the potential for more mask mandates and closures, but has seen improvements by the hotel and hospitality industry to make sure customers remain safe when traveling.