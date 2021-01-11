You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump, Pushes VP to Oust Him

Pelosi Says House Will Impeach Trump, Pushes VP to Oust Him

January 11, 2021

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON (AP)-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice president to invoke constitutional authority to force him out.

The House action could start as soon as Monday as pressure increases on Trump to step aside.

The president is holed up at the White House, increasingly isolated after a mob rioted in the Capitol in support of his false claims of election fraud.

A second Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, is calling for Trump to resign. Lawmakers warn of the damage the president can do before Joe Biden is inaugurated January 20.

By Lisa Mascaro, Darlene Superville and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press

