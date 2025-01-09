Pet Safety Tips from ARL Brewster as Cold Sets In

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is offering winter pet safety tips as the cold sets in.

They said just a few extra steps can make a big difference for pets dealing with freezing temperatures, snow and wind.

Their six tips are as follows:

Prepare your dog for the elements. If you have a longer coat dog, let it grow out for the winter; for shorter coat dogs, sweaters, coats and booties can go a long way to protect your pooch. Wipe off your dog’s paws and stomach. Chemicals used to treat sidewalks can irritate your dog’s paws, and can be poisonous if ingested. When coming in from the cold, clean and dry your dog’s paws and stomach to keep them healthy! Keep outdoor trips quick. Bathroom breaks or walks, keep it short and sweet and keep your pets indoors as much as possible. Never leave your dog alone in a cold car. Temperatures inside a car can plummet when the engine is turned off. Just like it’s illegal in Massachusetts to leave an animal in a hot car, it’s also illegal to leave an animal in a car during extreme cold. When going out, leave your animals at home. Pay attention to your pet’s grooming and health. An animal with a matted coat cannot keep him or herself warm! Senior pets also suffer from increased arthritis pain in the cold, so check with your veterinarian on how to keep your pet comfortable. Check under the hood. Cats love to warm up underneath the hood of a car, as the residual heat from the engine burns off. Always pound on the hood of your vehicle and do a quick visual check before starting the engine.

They also remind the public that leaving a dog outside for more than 15 minutes when a weather advisory, warning or watch is in effect is against the law and is dangerous for the animal.

Under this law, any law enforcement officer, including special law enforcement officers with ARL, has the authority to issue citations or warnings for owners who do not comply: $50 first offense, $100 second offense, $300 and possible loss of ownership with a third or subsequent offenses.

“Bottom line, if it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s also too cold for your pet to be outside,” said Mike DeFina, Media Relations Manager with ARL.