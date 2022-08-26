Pfizer, BioNTech Sued by Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents

ASSOCIATED PRESS – COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing its main competitors Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech.

It’s accusing the rivals of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Moderna said Friday, August 26 that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax.

The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court.

A Pfizer spokeswoman says the drugmaker will vigorously defend itself against any allegations in the case.

BY TOM MURPHY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.