You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pfizer, BioNTech Sued by Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents

Pfizer, BioNTech Sued by Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patents

August 26, 2022

ASSOCIATED PRESS – COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing its main competitors Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech.

It’s accusing the rivals of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Moderna said Friday, August 26 that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax.

The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court.

A Pfizer spokeswoman says the drugmaker will vigorously defend itself against any allegations in the case.

BY TOM MURPHY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 