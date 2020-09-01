PGA Tour, Ryder Cup Captain Holds Golf Clinic in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Professional golfer Darren Clarke held a special clinic this past weekend at Willowbend Country Club.

A 2016 Ryder Cup captain and 2011 British Open champion, Clarke took some time out of his playing schedule to teach attendees some of his mechanics.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, professional golf is carrying on with tournaments. While he enjoys getting back to his craft, Clarke explained that competitions aren’t the same without fans in attendance.

“It’s a totally different vibe and a totally different atmosphere,” Clarke said.

“It’ll be great when we all get past this…and they all get back out again there, because the fans make our tournaments.”

That crowd energy, Clarke added, helps a player throughout the span of a tournament, regardless of how many good or bad shots are hit along the course.

In the meantime, getting out and encouraging others to get active and play golf on a scenic course is something that’s important to the PGA tour player.

“It’s wonderful when I come along somewhere and all the members out on the range are saying, ‘Welcome Darren, great to see you here…’ It’s just nice to be on the Cape,” he continued.

Many major golf tournaments, such as the Ryder Cup and Masters, have been postponed due to the virus breakout.