Piano Masterclass to be Hosted by Former Conservatory Director

February 29, 2020

FALMOUTH-Stephanie Weaver, the former executive director for the Cape Conservatory, will be welcomed back to Cape Cod for a concert series and piano masterclass.

Weaver, who was the executive director at the conservatory for nearly a decade before taking the same position at the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus in California last year, will be performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 at Falmouth Academy, as a part of the Falmouth Chamber Player’s Orchestra. A number of students will also be able to learn from Weaver leading up to the shows.

The concert is being held on March 28 and 29 at 3 p.m., while the masterclass will be held at the Falmouth Conservatory on March 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Piano students of all ages are invited to apply to learn from Weaver.

If interested in the masterclass, contact Kyle Spraker at kspraker@capeconservatory.org.

