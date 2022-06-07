Plan to Restore Cape Cod’’s Ponds Seeks Funding Source

HYANNIS – A science-based plan to monitor and restore the health of Cape Cod’s ponds is still hoping to identify a funding source.

Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission Kristy Senatori spoke at a recent meeting of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates and gave an update on the Freshwater Initiative.

Senatori reported that the project budget is a little under $2.5 million.

After a presentation that included information about the Cape Cod Pond & Lake Atlas, many of the delegates expressed support for the work but a few asked questions about how it would be funded.

“We’re currently trying to identify potential funding sources that could be utilized. I think ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) is certainly one of those,” Senatori said.

The Freshwater Initiative is a planning process that will use data to allow for action in improving the health of the Cape’s 890 freshwater ponds and lakes.

“Cape Cod’s freshwater bodies are probably equally important to our environment and our economy as our coastal resources but there’s still a lot of data and information that we need to fully characterize the impairments to our freshwater lakes and ponds,” Senatori said.

Threats to pond quality Senatori listed included land use, stormwater, wastewater discharge contaminants, invasive species, and effects from climate change.

The delegates also asked Senatori if the Freshwater Initiative would coordinate with the Cape’s towns on a regulatory process should work get underway.

“That could be something where we develop model bylaws that the 15 towns could then look to adopt, but I also think some of the strategies could be implemented at the local level,” Senatori said.

The director also announced an upcoming meeting for the Cape Cod Ponds Network meeting for representatives of the region’s different pond groups to collaborate.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter