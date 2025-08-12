Planet Fitness launches sneaker recycling campaign benefitting local Boys and Girls Clubs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – Planet Fitness locations throughout the state, including Falmouth, Hyannis, Mashpee, and South Yarmouth, are teaming up with GotSneakers to launch a sneaker recycling campaign lasting through September 8, 2025.

The initiative invites community members to donate their gently used sneakers to help support local Boys and Girls Clubs, such as the one on Cape Cod.

The drop-off process is easy, with collection bins placed at participating locations.

Once donated, the sneakers will be reused or recycled by GotSneakers, rather than incinerated in landfills, where they produce toxic chemicals harmful to the soil.

All proceeds from the donations will directly benefit Boys & Girls Clubs by helping to fund essential programs and youth services.