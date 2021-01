HARWICH – Pleasant Bay Community Boating has named Michael Trovato as their new Executive Director.

The co-founder of Sail Cape Cod, Trovato was cited for his leadership experience, as well as his skills in marketing and fundraising. The organization also praised him for his passion for boating, as well as his past developments with outreach programming.

Trovato has managed multiple sailing events, including Key West Race Week and port stopovers for The Ocean Race, a worldwide yachting race.