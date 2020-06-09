Plimoth Plantation Reopens Outdoor Exhibits and Retail Shops

PLYMOUTH – One of New England’s largest outdoor living museums is reopening its doors to the public this week.

Plimoth Plantation is reopening its outdoor exhibits and retail shops on Thursday.

Museum members are invited to visit on Wednesday.

Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

“We’ve missed our visitors and we’re delighted to welcome them back to Plimoth,” said Executive Director Ellie Donovan.

“We’re taking a thoughtful and thorough approach to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all. This Museum is a special place of respite, and offers room to roam outdoors. It’s a privilege to have a part in serving the well-being of others at this important and challenging time.”

Available tickets will be limited each day to help manage capacity requirements that allow for physical distancing.

The museum requests that members pre-register online.

Cloth masks will be required for all visitors and museum staff.

The Plantation’s staff will meet physical distancing requirements while still providing programs, presentations and conversations.

New measures have also been implemented to support visitor and staff safety within State and local health guidelines.

For more information about Plimoth Plantation, go to plimoth.org.