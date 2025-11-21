Polar Express Cape Cod donates seats for local foster families

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – Polar Express Cape Cod has donated free seats to foster families in honor of the holiday season.

The block of seats is for Friday’s 7 pm train ride. Organizers said it provides a special opportunity to create lifelong memories.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Polar Express team for extending this heartfelt gesture to foster families across the region,” said Brenna Attanasio, a foster parent.

“These experiences matter. They offer children in care a sense of belonging and allow families to create memories that will stay with them no matter how long their time together may be.”

Foster parents who are interested in participating are encouraged to contact their Family Resource Worker as soon as possible, as seating is limited and expected to fill quickly.

More on the Cape Cod Central Railroad’s Polar Express program, click here.