You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Polar Plunge Being Held To Benefit All-Inclusive Hockey Team

Polar Plunge Being Held To Benefit All-Inclusive Hockey Team

January 28, 2025

CENTERVILLE – An inaugural polar plunge is being held to benefit The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts, an ice hockey team based on Cape Cod and the South Shore.

The Great Blizzards operate an all-inclusive program regardless of physical or cognitive needs, as well as age, gender, and race. 

Polar Seltzer is inviting people to participate in the plunge at Craigville Beach in Centerville. It’s happening on Sunday, February 16th at noon. There’s a suggested donation minimum of $25.

To register, click here

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 