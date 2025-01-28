Polar Plunge Being Held To Benefit All-Inclusive Hockey Team

CENTERVILLE – An inaugural polar plunge is being held to benefit The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts, an ice hockey team based on Cape Cod and the South Shore.

The Great Blizzards operate an all-inclusive program regardless of physical or cognitive needs, as well as age, gender, and race.

Polar Seltzer is inviting people to participate in the plunge at Craigville Beach in Centerville. It’s happening on Sunday, February 16th at noon. There’s a suggested donation minimum of $25.

