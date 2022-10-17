Cross-State Walk Raising Awareness About Police Mental Health

CHATHAM – A police officer is walking across Massachusetts to raise awareness for first responder mental health.

Officer Doug Kingsley of Sherborn’s police department began his walk on October 12 in Egremont, MA which borders New York.

Over the course of 11 days, he will walk a total of 219 miles and finish his walk on Cape Cod this week.

Kingsley will cross over the Sagamore Bridge on Thursday, October 20 then walk through Bourne and Sandwich.

On Friday, October 21, he’s planning to walk through Barnstable, Yarmouth, and Harwich.

Saturday, October 22 will be the final day of his trek, which will end at the Chatham Lighthouse.

Kingsley is walking to support Blue H.E.L.P. The nonprofit raises awareness for first responder mental health and advocates for those dealing with post-traumatic stress.

Head to Cop Walk’s website to track Kingsley’s progress and to learn more about his fundraising efforts.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter