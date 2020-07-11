Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Venue Set to Open in Dennis Wednesday

DENNIS – The Cape Playhouse, Cape Cinema, and Cape Cod Museum of Art have come together to create a pop-up drive-in movie venue in the central parking lot of their 22-acre campus off Route 6A.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, and playing every Wednesday evening through August 19, movie-goers can enjoy a nostalgic experience of viewing family-friendly movies on a modern day silver screen.

With permission from the Town of Dennis, a giant inflatable screen will be erected on movie nights and the films will start at 8:45 p.m.

Movie-goers are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a pre-movie picnic on the lawn of The Cape Playhouse.

Several nearby restaurants including Encore Bistro & Bar, Scargo Cafe, and The Pheasant offer take-out, making it possible for a “dinner and a movie” night.

The Cape Cinema concession will also be open for snacks and fresh popcorn.

Due to social distancing restrictions, drive-in parking is limited to just 100 cars, so patrons are encouraged to secure their tickets before space runs out.

Safety precautions will be enforced for the health of patrons and staff alike.

All tickets must be purchased online and either printed at home or shown on a mobile device when entering.

The box office will be closed and there will be no exchange of paper tickets.

Once the film starts, all attendees must remain in their cars except to use the restrooms.

Portable restroom facilities will be available along with hand sanitizing stations.

Should patrons need to leave their vehicles, all are required to abide by the state COVID-19 guidelines by wearing face coverings or masks and observing 6 feet social distancing.

While the Cape Cinema and Cape Playhouse remain closed, The Cape Cod Museum of Art recently reopened with limited hours and safety measures in place.

The parking lot at the outdoor theater will open early at 7:30pm.

The film series will kick off with Jurassic Park on July 15th, followed by Jaws on July 22nd, Back To The Future on July 29th, E.T. on August 5th, The Wizard of Oz on August 12, and Trolls on August 19.

Tickets are $15 per person and available now at the Cape Playhouse Website here.

All proceeds will be shared among the three arts institutions.

The outdoor theater is located at 820 Main Street, Route 6A Dennis, MA 02638