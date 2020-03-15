Pops by the Sea Concert to Feature Mark Martel, Music of Queen

HYANNIS – A change is coming to this year’s Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea concert.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod has chosen not to have a guest conductor, and instead will feature a special guest performance by Mark Martel. Martel used as the voice of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“It is going to be the music of Queen and it’s going to be throughout the concert,” said Julie Wake, “It will be woven into some symphony music as well as signing throughout.”

Wake said this year the Arts Foundation wanted to push the boundaries for the creative programming.

The non-profit worked with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and conductor Keith Lockhart to do something different for 2020.

They have tested these changes over the last few years with the guest performers.

“The guest performers over the past few years have been amazing,” Wake said.

Last year, Erich Bergen guest conducted, along with singing and storytelling.

“That was a big hit,” she said.

In 2018, Dermot Mulroney was the guest conductor and he also performed on the cello.

“It’s really been arts focused,” Wake said.

The idea for the music of Queen follows the success of recent feature films focusing on Freddie Mercury, and Queen, and Elton John.

“My 6 and 11-year-old both love the music of Queen because of the resurgence of [the band,]” Wake said.

Wake said Martel has a fantastic voice and that there are many videos of him on Youtube singing Bohemian Rhapsody.

“His music, his voice, and the music of Queen is just going to be really exciting and fun,” she said.

The concert, which is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Arts Foundation, is August 9 on the Hyannis Village Green.