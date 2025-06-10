Popular youth program in public safety to return in August

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is once again offering its Summer Youth Public Safety Explorers Program for students ages 10 to 14 from August 11 to August 15 at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center.

The educational program is sponsored by Cape Cod Healthcare and teaches students about the fields of law enforcement, public safety, and community service.

Past versions of the course, held in recent summers and winters, have received positive feedback from the community.

Group activities include first-aid training and self-defense tactics, meetings with law enforcement presenters such as K9 officers, and tours of police, fire, and emergency response buildings, as well as a courthouse.

“The goal of the Explorers Program is to introduce Cape Cod students to careers in the public safety fields while also connecting them to role models and teaching them to become inspiring leaders in any profession they may choose,” said Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley.

“This office,” she said, “is committed to guiding the next generation in any way we can because their future is our future.”

Applications are open until June 30.

To apply, click here.