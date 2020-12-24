Positive COVID Case at Monomoy Regional Middle School

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional School District officials have been notified of a positive COVID-19 case at Monomoy Regional Middle School.

All staff and students identified as being a close contact of the positive individual have been contacted by phone to discuss the need to quarantine and next steps, said officials.

Local boards of health are in contact with district officials who are following all health and safety protocols as directed.

The board of health and Visiting Nurses Association have initiated contact tracing protocols, as well.

“As we received this information while our schools were on winter break, our first priority was informing close contacts of the need to quarantine and get tested,” said Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter in a statement.

“Since school is not currently in session, there was no need to move any students or staff to remote teaching and learning, and the hope is that those identified as close contacts will take the appropriate precautions over break. It will take our entire community following the current public health guidelines in order for us to all return safely to school after the first of the year.”

Officials said that the schools sanitize every classroom each evening, and additional sanitization is being done at the middle school over the break to further prevent transmission of the virus to other staff and students.