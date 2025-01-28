Possible Cell Phone Ban in Schools Sees Cape and Islands Support

HYANNIS – The state attorney general’s office has recommended banning cell phone use in schools among other advice in a recent policy toolkit issued by the agency.

AG Andrea Campbell introduced it to educators at the most recent state Association of School Superintendents meeting, reporting that 72% of teachers see cell phone use as a major problem in class.

“The STUDY Act puts students and their mental health first. By restricting cellphones during the school day and raising the bar for social media companies, we are taking bold steps to create learning environments free from distraction and a digital landscape that prioritizes the well-being of our youth. This bill is a commitment to both education and mental health for our young people, ensuring they have the tools to succeed without unnecessary harm,” said AG Campbell in a statement.

Her recommendation includes ideas for bans including requiring phones be kept in secure locations like lockers or to only be allowed to be used during certain periods like lunch.

Cape and Islands State Senator is one legislator who supports the measure.

“I’m so glad I went to middle school and high school before the advent of social media. I truly believe my education and social development were all the better for not having a smart phone on me at all times. By creating a ‘bell-to-bell’ policy, we’re giving students the opportunity to engage with their education unfettered by digital distraction,” said Cyr in a statement.

“Our bill also sets important standards for social media companies, holding these corporations accountable for the safety and mental health of the youth who use their products. I’m proud to stand with Attorney General Campbell, Representative Peisch, Representative Lipper-Garabedian and my colleagues in the Legislature to pass common-sense legislation to protect the health and future of the next generation.”