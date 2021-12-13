Postal Service Announces Extended Holiday Hours

HYANNIS – The U.S. Postal Service is offering extended hours at locations across the state to make shipping easier for customers during the holidays, with increased hours on Saturday, December 18, 2021 and Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Increased hours range from 1 pm to 5 pm on Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday.

Numerous towns in the Cape and Islands will benefit from the extended hours.

The Brewster, Centerville, East Falmouth, Mashpee, Plymouth, Provincetown, South Dennis, and South Yarmouth locations will remain open until 1 pm on Saturday, December 18.

The Edgartown, Orleans, and Vineyard Haven locations will be open until 3 pm on Saturday, December 18.

Other regional towns benefitting from extended hours include Quincy and Fall River, where offices will remain open until 4 pm, and Duxbury, where hours will be extended until 2 pm on Sunday.

The Postal Service primarily relies on postage sales, services and products to carry out its operations.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter