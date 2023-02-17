Postal Service, Town Offices to Recognize Presidents Day

HYANNIS – Presidents Day is Monday, February 20, and post offices and town services will be closed or reduced in recognition.

The U.S. Postal Service has advised that their offices will be closed while regular mail delivery will be limited. Regular operations will resume Tuesday, February 21.

Meanwhile, town offices in places like Barnstable, Dennis, and Sandwich will be closed. Barnstable and Dennis’ transfer stations will also be shut down for the holiday, with Dennis extending their closure to Tuesday as well.

The Dennis Highlands Golf Course will be open for typical hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Presidents Day.

Residents are advised to check with their town for any holiday updates.