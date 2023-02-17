You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Postal Service, Town Offices to Recognize Presidents Day

Postal Service, Town Offices to Recognize Presidents Day

February 17, 2023

HYANNIS – Presidents Day is Monday, February 20, and post offices and town services will be closed or reduced in recognition.

The U.S. Postal Service has advised that their offices will be closed while regular mail delivery will be limited. Regular operations will resume Tuesday, February 21.

Meanwhile, town offices in places like Barnstable, Dennis, and Sandwich will be closed. Barnstable and Dennis’ transfer stations will also be shut down for the holiday, with Dennis extending their closure to Tuesday as well.

The Dennis Highlands Golf Course will be open for typical hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Presidents Day.

Residents are advised to check with their town for any holiday updates.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 