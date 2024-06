WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the research submersible Alvin with a limited-edition postmark from the U.S. Postal Service.

An event was held on the WHOI campus Wednesday to commemorate the first dive by Alvin on June 26th, 1964.

Those who were unable to attend can still get the pictorial postmark for the next 30 days by submitting a mail order at the Falmouth Post Office.