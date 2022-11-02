Powerball Jackpot Estimated at $1.2 Billion

HYANNIS – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is at an estimated $1.2 billion, the fourth largest amount in the county’s lottery history.

The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $596.7 million.

The Monday night drawing on October 31 led to some local winners of $50,000 who matched four out of five numbers.

Hatch’s Package Store in Nantucket and Market Basket in Sagamore both were both locations where one of those tickets were sold.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials are reminding the public to play within their means.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter