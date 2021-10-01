You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Powerball Jackpot Estimated at $620M

Powerball Jackpot Estimated at $620M

October 1, 2021

HYANNIS – Another Powerball drawing is set to take place on Saturday, October 2, as the jackpot has now reached an estimated $620 million.

The cash option for this upcoming Powerball drawing, which will be the 40th drawing since it was last won back in June, is at an estimated $446 million.

This jackpot would be the sixth largest that the Powerball has ever had and the second largest of 2021 if it were to hit–a $731.1 million jackpot was hit on January 20 in Maryland. The all-time record Powerball jackpot is $1.586 billion, which was hit in 2016.

The Saturday drawing will occur at 10:59 p.m., meaning that residents have until 9:50 p.m. that night to purchase tickets for $2 each.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Lottery’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 