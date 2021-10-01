Powerball Jackpot Estimated at $620M

HYANNIS – Another Powerball drawing is set to take place on Saturday, October 2, as the jackpot has now reached an estimated $620 million.

The cash option for this upcoming Powerball drawing, which will be the 40th drawing since it was last won back in June, is at an estimated $446 million.

This jackpot would be the sixth largest that the Powerball has ever had and the second largest of 2021 if it were to hit–a $731.1 million jackpot was hit on January 20 in Maryland. The all-time record Powerball jackpot is $1.586 billion, which was hit in 2016.

The Saturday drawing will occur at 10:59 p.m., meaning that residents have until 9:50 p.m. that night to purchase tickets for $2 each.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts Lottery’s website by clicking here.