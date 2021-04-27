PowerUp Grant Helping Students Finish Community College

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable resident Sally Chapman Cameron has provided $30,000 dollars to start the “PowerUp” grant at Cape Cod Community College and help students finish their education.

She said that as a former community college administrator, she knows the struggles that some students face.

“As a person with a very long career in community colleges, I know that community college students, their success, their persistence can be very fragile,” said Cameron.

“They are trying to get out of poverty, trying to improve their lives and their families’ lives. Often, while they can get a lot of federal financial aid and state financial aid, a bump in the road can derail them.”

She said that a flat tire, an unexpected medical bill, or a car break down can be the obstacle that prevents students from being able to complete their studies.

The PowerUp grant will provide small amounts of funds for those at 4C’s who have completed 12 credits who need help paying for the small necessities that might otherwise derail them.

“Everybody has troubles in their life. Everyone does,” said Cameron.

“It benefits me and other people on Cape Cod if we give people the opportunity to succeed. It helps our quality of life, it helps the way that our economy works. Community Colleges educate police officers, nurses, teachers and all sorts of people that will help us and our family.”

The PowerUp grant has already received several donations and has over 240 applicants from students, according to 4Cs’ President John Cox.

More information on the grant can be found here.