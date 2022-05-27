You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Prepare for Sticker Shock if You Are Traveling This Summer

May 27, 2022

DALLAS (AP) – If you haven’t booked your summer vacation plans, you are already too late to snag the best deals, according to travel experts.

Airfares are up, hotels rates are up, and airlines are bracing for a big summer.

High prices are not the only thing travelers need to worry about. Airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did before the pandemic, and that means they could struggle to handle the expected crowds.

Consumers seem to be taking it all in stride. Airlines say bookings are running at record levels, and spending on U.S. flights is running ahead of 2019 levels.

By David Koeing, Associated Press

